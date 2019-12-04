What Seth Rollins Didn’t Like About The Hell In A Cell Match

During an appearance on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage, Seth Rollins talked about the Hell in a Cell match and the red light that was on:

“I didn’t know. I had no idea that it was gonna stay on. It was part of his entrance and then it just never turned off.” He added, “It was a mess for me because first of all, you’re in this dark red. The cell is also red and you’re trying to navigate around the edges of the cell and it’s very tight quarters to begin with. It was a mess, it was very difficult to deal with especially not knowing it was gonna happen. I for one am not a fan. I feel like it affects my performance personally.”

Rollins also commented on CM Punk:

“To be honest with you, I’m here [and] he’s not here. I’m not shocked about that but I think I’ve exhausted all of my energy on the subject. I just don’t think it’s going anywhere. I’m not shocked that he’s not here so I think it’s time to maybe move on to something that matters…I wish he was here, I wish we could have a face to face but it’s not in the cards.”