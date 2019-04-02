What Was Originally Planned For Seth Rollins – Brock Lesnar Segment On RAW

It appears that this week’s RAW segment with Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar was originally supposed to end with Lesnar getting the upper hand on Rollins. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“I’ll tell you what, that segment was originally written to go the other way and it was like right before the show started they switched it and it was Vince’s call and it was the right call.”

“I was shocked when I heard that because it’s like, ‘Come on’ when you have a challenger when everyone thinks is gonna blow past the champion you can get heat on him if it’s a babyface because the fans are behind him. When you have a situation where the fans don’t believe a babyface is gonna win necessarily you’ve gotta sell them on the idea that he can and Seth already had that one segment where he took all those F5s and he’s never had a segment where he came back on Brock this whole build so he needed this.”