What Will The Winner Of The First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match Get?

In a groundbreaking move, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon revealed that female Superstars will compete in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match on Sunday, Jan. 28, streaming live on WWE Network.

According to WWE’s official announcement on the match, the winner will earn a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It was also confirmed that the match will feature Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE.

Here is WWE’s announcement:

History will be made at the 30th Anniversary of the Royal Rumble when the WWE Universe witnesses the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon made the massive announcement on the Dec. 18 edition of Raw, declaring that female WWE Superstars will compete for a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34.

The much-anticipated contest could not be coming at a more pivotal moment for the ground-breaking women of each brand. In addition to the elite competitors who continue to make the Women’s Evolution the cutting-edge phenomenon that it is, the main roster has experienced an influx of talented new Superstars over the past several months, including Raw’s undefeated Asuka, the returning Paige and her destructive Absolution cohorts, as well as SmackDown LIVE’s Riott Squad. This surge of talent will undoubtedly help make the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble a can’t-miss contest.

Who will seize the moment and book a ticket to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans by winning the monumental bout? Find out when the women of Raw and SmackDown LIVE make history at the Royal Rumble, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 28!