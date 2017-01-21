What Would It Take For Shawn Michaels To Wrestle Again?

Shawn Michaels is currently promoting the release of the WWE Studios film The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, which means he’s making the media rounds and providing plenty of quotes related to his time in wrestling. All anyone wants to know about, however, is whether or not that time could include a return to the ring.

Here is what he said during an interview with FoxNews.com:

“We all have gifts and I guess all the rocket scientists were given away by the time I got there,” he joked. “[My gift] was in the world of the WWE and I’m thankful for that.”

He added, “No, I don’t want to go back and wrestle again…But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It’s wrestle or bag groceries — [that’s] all I’m qualified to do.”