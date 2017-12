A mockup photo of what WWE wanted Neville to originally look like was posted by James McKenna of ProWrestlingSheet.com. A few years back, there were reports that WWE wanted to give Neville a “Mighty Mouse” superhero-like gimmick.

unsure if i have ever shared this, but heres a mockup of what they initially wanted neville to wear in wwe and i was SO insanely glad they shot it down last minute. pic.twitter.com/ZXOQlXRMVz — james mckenna (@chillhartman) December 7, 2017