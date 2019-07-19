What WWE Reportedly Has Planned For Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com recently discussed what WWE has planned for Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins at Summerslam:

“The Universal Title match, the Lesnar vs Rollins match is going to close Summerslam. It’s going to headline the show. As far as I know it’s going to be the final match on the show for Summerslam.”

“So they’re not going to go in there and do a five minute match. Their gonna go in there and they’re gonna do a real match this time. So if you’re one of those people who was disappointed with the Mania match, well you’re gonna get a real match coming up at Summerslam. So that is a change.”

Lesnar is currently the 1/2 betting odds early favorite.