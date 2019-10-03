What You Didn’t See At Dynamite, Riho Reacts To Win

– Here were the dark match results from the AEW Dynamite premiere that took place after the show:
* The Lucha Brothers & Jack Evans & Angelico defeated Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) & Private Party
* Allie and Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestley & Penelope Ford
* SCU defeated Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt & Jungle Boy after a double team backstabber
– Riho commented on her AEW Women’s Title victory with the following post:
First AEW Womens champion👑💗 Thank you so much, everyone 😭💗#AEWWomensTitle#AEW
#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/37QnSPphH0
— RIHO 里歩 (@riho_gtmv) 3 October 2019