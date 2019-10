After this week’s WWE RAW went off the air, the brawl between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury continued. Cesaro ended up getting knocked out by Fury during the melee.

Tyson Fury with the knockout blow to Cesaro after #RAW goes off air! pic.twitter.com/dkrQGFQ8B6 — Adam Waybright (@WaybrightAdam) October 8, 2019