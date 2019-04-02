Dean Ambrose Teases WrestleMania Appearance After RAW Went Off-Air

After Raw went off the air last night from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Dean Ambrose attacked Baron Corbin in the ring — Corbin had just beaten Rey Mysterio.

“The Lunatic Fringe” dropped Corbin with Dirty Deeds. He then climbed on the turnbuckles and pointed to the WrestleMania 35 sign.

Dean Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on @BaronCorbinWWE after RAW goes off the air…is this how it ends? pic.twitter.com/qjy2jt6t2F — Bryan Weaver (@BryanWeaverDC) April 2, 2019

Before Ambrose left, he bowed to the crowd.