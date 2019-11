– This week’s WWE Smackdown did 2.350 million viewers (2.445 first hour, 2.255 second hour) which was down from last week’s 2.617 million viewers. The show did an 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was the lowest viewership for Smackdown on FOX to date.

– For this week’s Smackdown dark matches, Roman Reigns beat King Corbin and Bray Wyatt defeated his Survivor Series opponent Daniel Bryan.