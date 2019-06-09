What’s Next For AOP After Their Return At WWE Super ShowDown?

Akam and Rezar returned to action at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as the devastating duo competed in the first-ever 50-Man Battle Royal.

There was a spot in the match where Akam and Rezar faced off with The Viking Raiders and Heavy Machinery, which led to AOP being eliminated. Akam and Rezar threw Tucker over the top rope before being eliminated by The Viking Raiders.

NXT Superstar and Saudi Arabia native Mansoor last eliminated Elias to win the 50-Man Battle Royal.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported that Akam was cleared to resume wrestling a few weeks ago after recovering from knee surgery in January. Their return to action hinged on the creative team coming up with a program for them. A change of scenery is apparently in store for the two as PWInsider reports that Akam and Rezar are scheduled to work SmackDown live events this month.

Prior to Super ShowDown, Akam and Rezar last wrestled together in January. During Akam’s time away from the ring, Rezar primarily wrestled at live events and on WWE Main Event, but not since March. He went undefeated on Main Event with a record of 4-0, beating No Way Jose (twice), Tyler Breeze and Curt Hawkins. He also teamed up with Scott Dawson against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show in January.