When Alexa Bliss Might Be Cleared To Wrestle, Booker T Wrestling Again

– WWE has given Alexa Bliss a new non-wrestling role which will be revealed on Monday’s RAW. F4WOnline.com’s Bryan Alvarez commented on when Alexa might be cleared to wrestle again:

“So I don’t know if this is still the case, but as of a couple of weeks ago I heard Alexa was not going to be wrestling again until the [Royal] Rumble. So maybe this is a way to keep her on TV until then.”

– Booker T announced that he will be coming out of retirement to face Reality of Wrestling champion Rex Andrews. ROW is Booker T’s Houston-based wrestling promotion.