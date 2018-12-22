When Are Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Returning To WWE Television?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are returning to WWE television “soon.”

Separate vignettes for Owens and Zayn aired during this week’s episode of Raw. The video packages ended with the announcements that Owens and Zayn will be returning soon, though dates for their returns weren’t given.

Zayn sent out a tweet after his video aired.

“During this time off, I’ve been working on becoming a better person, and letting go of a lot of toxic elements that come with egotism & ambition,” Zayn wrote.

“But I just watched that teaser for my return on #Raw and remembered how good I am at pro wrestling. I actually forgot how great I am.”

WWE announced in June that Zayn had undergone surgery for a torn right rotator cuff and would also be undergoing surgery for a torn left rotator cuff (Zayn had surgery on his left rotator cuff in August). Owens underwent double knee surgery in October. While WWE said that both Owens and Zayn are returning “soon,” they’re not expected back until at least February.

“The last timetable was that neither would be back until February.” Dave Meltzer said in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“The good news is that by publicizing them now, it would seem to indicate they may have something for them as far as a WrestleMania story. Before, with their injuries, while both were expected back in time for Mania, they may have not started back until after since the stories for Mania would be in place.”