When Asuka Will Debut On WWE’s Main Roster

As reported last night, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka relinquished her title to NXT General Manager William Regal at Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla.

After her dominant performance and historic 500-plus day reign as NXT Women’s Champion, The Empress of Tomorrow looks to her future for new opportunities in WWE, though no specific details are known at this time. Her reign will officially end on the date that her historic announcement airs on WWE NXT.

According to James McKenna of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Asuka is slated to make her first official main roster appearance at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday, October 22 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is a Raw-brand pay-per-view.

throwing it out there – from what i am hearing w/ recovery of her injury. first appearance for asuka is slated to be oct's TLC in Minnesota. — james mckenna (@chillhartman) August 25, 2017

She has appeared on a few select main roster live events in the past but she was considered an NXT Superstar at the time, so TLC will be her first official main roster appearance.