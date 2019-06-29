When Brock Lesnar’s Contract With WWE Expires

Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract expires in 2020, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Lesnar signed the deal recently and it expires in either May or June of 2020.

There have been rumors of Lesnar returning to the UFC, but UFC President Dana White confirmed earlier this month to TMZ Sports that Lesnar is done with the UFC.

White noted that Lesnar was “doing a new deal with Vince [McMahon] to stay with WWE.”

Prior to signing his latest deal, Lesnar signed a short-term contract with WWE last November. It expired in April, following his appearance at WrestleMania 35.