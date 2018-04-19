When Does Dolph Ziggler’s WWE Contract Expire? John Gaburick Back With WWE

– PWinsider.com is reporting that John “Big” Gaburick is back working for the WWE as he’s currently in Saudi Arabia working on pre-production aspects of the Greatest Royal Rumble event set for 4/27. Gaburick worked for WWE for several years in different production roles. In recent years, he was head of the production team and later head of creative for Impact Wrestling until the end of 2017.

– Also according to PWinsider, Dolph Ziggler has indeed not signed a new contract with the WWE and his current deal is slated to expire this summer.