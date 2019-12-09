When Released WWE Superstars Can Work Elsewhere, Dolph Ziggler’s Reaction

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Regarding the WWE talents that were released over the weekend, Dave Meltzer is reporting that all four (Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and the Ascension) have 90-day non-compete clauses. The soonest any of them could work for a promotion such as AEW would be after March 8th.

– Dolph Ziggler commented on the WWE releases with the following message on Twitter:

