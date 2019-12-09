When Released WWE Superstars Can Work Elsewhere, Dolph Ziggler’s Reaction

– Regarding the WWE talents that were released over the weekend, Dave Meltzer is reporting that all four (Luke Harper, Sin Cara, and the Ascension) have 90-day non-compete clauses. The soonest any of them could work for a promotion such as AEW would be after March 8th.
– Dolph Ziggler commented on the WWE releases with the following message on Twitter:
cheers to all of my brothers who moved on from New York, today! It was a pleasure sharing the ring with them. they love this sport, as all of us fans do & I know they will make exemplary additions to your show or locker room. Can’t wait to see what’s next
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 9, 2019