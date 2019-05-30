When WWE Found Out About Jon Moxley, AEW Fan Banned

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about when WWE found out about Jon Moxley joining AEW, (h/t ringsidenews):

“From what I understand they found out he was going to AEW on that Thursday. I think that he snowed them with the idea that I’m just burned out I just need time off and because of that it was because of that they were like ‘if he just needs time off and he’s gonna work CZW or places like that you know what I mean?”

– A fan is apparently banned from AEW events for making transphobic comments during the Double or Nothing PPV: