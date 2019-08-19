When WWE NXT Is Scheduled To Begin Airing On The USA Network

WWE NXT is scheduled to premiere on the USA Network on Wednesday, September 18, according to a report today by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.

The big news will be announced on Raw tonight from St. Paul, Minnesota.

NXT is slated to air for two hours every Wednesday night from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time. The show will then go head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling’s weekly Wednesday night series, which premieres on October 2 in the same two-hour time slot.

“It was imperative on the WWE side to get a jump on AEW, which debuts with its October 2 show from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C,” Meltzer wrote. “One would think with a date so close to happening, that the locations for the early shows would also be announced tonight.”