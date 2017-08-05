cesaro4

When WWE UK Tapings Will Air, Emma Comments On Her Injury, Cesaro Games

– Above is part 3 of Cesaro’s Clash Royale gameplay from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel.

– Emma tweeted the following after suffering an apparent shoulder injury during a tag match at Sunday’s WWE live event in Liverpool:

– As noted, two episodes of WWE UK TV were taped this weekend in Norwich, England. We have spoilers here and here. Triple H tweeted the following and revealed that the episodes will air later this month on the WWE Network:

