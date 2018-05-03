Where You Can Sports Bet and Why So Many States Don’t Allow It

Many people throughout the United States enjoy the thrills of sports and wish to place wagers on their favorite games, events and players to generate profits. In regards to online sports betting in the US, there are some federal and state laws that will be in effect. Most of the gambling laws that are in place are decided by the state and these laws can vary, so bettors will have to learn of the current gambling laws where they reside.

For those residing in the US, there are just three states that legally allow betting on sports. Those that live within the borders of New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware can access state licensed online casinos and betting sites and engage in sports betting for real money.

Off Shore Betting

Unfortunately, since so few states do offer legal online sports betting, bettors are turning to off shore sites where they are allowed to place bets and receive real money payouts. There are a number of sites that are licensed in other countries that accept US bettors and these sites are getting all the action since there is such a wide-spread ban on sports betting in the US.

With off shore betting, bettors can place wagers on all major sports and can benefit from some outstanding odds. While it is not illegal for punters from the US to engage in sports betting at these sites, they do often have issues finding a payment method that can be used. US has a law that restricts gamblers from being able to use credit or debit cards to fund off shore online casino or sportsbook accounts, so those that are seeking this form of gambling and betting will have to find alternative methods, such as ewallets or even Bitcoin.

The number of bettors from the US that engage in off shore betting is quite high, which is another reason many states are considering passing laws to legalize sports betting so that the revenue generated can benefit the US and not other countries.

Why States Don’t Allow Sports Betting

For many years, online gambling and sports betting has been frowned upon in the United States and in 1992, the federal government passed PASPA, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. With this in place, the only state that was able to offer legal sports betting was Nevada. The passage of this Ace as a way to end forms of corruption in regards to gambling in sports. In the past years, many pro athletes have been coerced or paid to fix or throw games so that profits could be made by those placing bets. One of the best examples of this was the World Series scandal in 1919 involving the Chicago White Sox.

While sports betting has not been legal in states in the US for many years, the American Gaming Association is now asking for the laws to be repealed. With more than $150 billion being wagered by Americans on sports despite the laws, repealing the current laws and legalizing online sports betting would generate profits and revenue within the country and would also be an economic boost for individual states.

A large number of states have passed laws or are considering laws to make sports betting legal and to challenge the current federal laws. Some of these states include California, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, Connecticut, Rhode Island and a number of others. There are lots of sports betting companies and casino operators like Casumo who are eager to apply for licenses.