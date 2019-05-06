Where’s Liv Morgan? Missing WWE Superstar Shares “Wanted” Poster Of Herself

Where’s Liv Morgan?

On Sunday, the missing SmackDown LIVE Superstar took to social media to share a mock “wanted” poster alluding to her absence from WWE programming.

While the poster appears to be a shot at WWE higher-ups, she denies taking any shots. Morgan later tweeted the following:

I’m not taking shots, I’m not unhappy.. I actually couldn’t be happier. I’m just smart. 🙃 — LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) May 6, 2019

Morgan hasn’t appeared on television since competing in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal on the WrestleMania Kickoff on April 7. She moved to SmackDown LIVE on April 16 as part of the Superstar Shake-up, though the switch was only confirmed on WWE.com rather than on television.

Morgan was backstage at SmackDown LIVE last Tuesday at Columbus, Ohio. Just as the show went live, she tweeted a photo of herself backstage wearing a “SmackDown Liv” T-shirt and wrote, “Tell them u miss me.”