Which 205 Live Star Was Close To Being Released A Few Weeks Ago?

A WWE corporate release delivered some of the coldest words in wrestling on October 29, offering Emma, Darren Young, and Summer Rae “the best in all of their future endeavors.”

Another wrestler WWE considered letting go when those cuts were made was 205 Live star Lince Dorado.

A creative writer complained to management that Dorado was very aggressive in pitching ideas to him and that the writer felt threatened by comments the wrestler had made. WWE took the writer’s complaint very seriously and investigated the situation. WWE’s legal department also looked into the situation between the writer and Dorado.

WWE seriously considered terminating Dorado’s contract, but ultimately did not for reasons which remain unclear.

Though Dorado remains on the roster, he has not worked a match in over two months. His last in-ring appearance took place on October 2 at a WWE Main Event taping where he teamed with Rich Swann in a win over Noam Dar and Tony Nese.

Tension between a wrestler and a writer isn’t entirely uncommon in WWE. However, it is rare that things escalate to this point where a writer claims to management that they’ve been threatened by a wrestler.