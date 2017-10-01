Which Academy Award Nominated Actor Is Rumored To Portray Vince McMahon In Upcoming Biopic Film?

Bradley Cooper has been offered the role of Vince McMahon in WWE Studios and TriStar’s upcoming biopic film Pandemonium, according to a report by PWInsider.com.

Cooper was approached with the role according to a reliable source that is close to the project.

The idea behind having him come on board is that they want an A-lister attached to the production, in order to give it more legitimacy.

The script for the film was first written back in 2015 but has since undergone several drafts. The belief is that once WWE Studios became involved with the project, the existing script would undergo heavy rewrites to remove some of the aspects of the film that the McMahon family would not be happy with.

It remains to be seen as to whether Bradley accepts the role or not.

The 42-year-old Cooper is perhaps best known for his roles in The Hangover movie franchise and American Sniper. He earned an Academy Award nomination four years ago for his role in Silver Linings Playbook opposite Jennifer Lawrence.

Should he sign up to Pandemonium, he will join the likes of screenwriter Craig A. Williams, and directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Adam Goldwin of Aperture Entertainment is also said to be attached as a producer.

Cooper actually has past ties with WWE as he briefly appeared on Monday Night Raw on June 7, 2010, to promote The A-Team feature film.