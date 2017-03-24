wrestlemania33c

Which Match Will Kickoff WWE WrestleMania 33, Michelle McCool Celebrates The Undertaker’s Birthday (Photo)

– WWE plans on kicking off WrestleMania 33 with Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship.

While there will be some matches beforehand on the WrestleMania Kickoff airing from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Ambrose vs. Corbin is currently scheduled to be the first match when the pay-per-view broadcast starts at 7:00 p.m.

– The Undertaker celebrated his birthday Friday as he turned 52-years-old. His wife, Michelle McCool, sent out this message and photo wishing him a happy birthday.

