Which Match Will Open WWE Elimination Chamber PPV?

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that the Women’s Elimination Chamber match will open tonight’s event.

He believes that the Men’s Elimination Chamber will probably close the show.

“I guess they are going to open with the Women’s Chamber and end with the Men’s Chamber,” Meltzer said.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets.