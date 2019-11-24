Which NXT Stars Vince McMahon Is Reportedly High On

Vince McMahon is said to be high on both Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, according to Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co. Vince apparently sees Lee as someone that could be a powerhouse heel. Lee is also reportedly well-liked in the locker room and with people on WWE’s creative team.

A source told Davis that Vince is high on Matt Riddle despite Riddle being criticized for being too outspoken at times:

“Vince like guys like Shawn who have that rebel mentality and he sees some of Shawn in Matt. Matt can rub some people the wrong way but he’s a good guy and he will do great when Vince calls him up. I think he’s a future world champion. Vince will try to tweak him but his personality will get him far.”