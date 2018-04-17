Which Raw Stars Won’t Be Backstage At Tonight’s SmackDown Live TV Event?

Night 2 of the Superstar Shakeup will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live. Dave Meltzer once again noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Velveteen Dream and Sanity have been discussed to move to the main roster.

Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Cesaro, Sheamus, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville all have photos on social media of them heading to Cape Town. For those who may not know, WWE will hold live events on Wednesday and Thursday in Cape Town as well as one on Friday in Pretoria and end it on Saturday Johannesburg.

The stars listed above will not be backstage at tonight’s show. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil, Samoa Joe, Asuka, Bayley and Bray Wyatt are also advertised for the tour but there’s always a chance that WWE moves them from Raw to SmackDown despite them not being backstage at tonight’s show.

Elias, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, The Revival, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, Rhyno and Heath Slater are not advertised for the tour.