Which Star Vince McMahon Is Reportedly High On Right Now

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Vince McMahon is high on Drake Maverick. The minute-by-minute numbers from Nielsen Media Research were said to be strong for the R-Truth/Maverick segments.
“Vince loves everything he’s doing because [Drake] is funny and he’s not afraid to be the butt of a joke and Vince will get behind someone like him,” said one WWE source. “He’s also not a complainer.”
In addition to the storyline with R-Truth, Maverick is continuing to make appearances on 205 Live:
.@WWEMaverick SNAPPPED!!! #205Live @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/QtqJoLBgC0
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2019