Which Star Vince McMahon Is Reportedly High On Right Now

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that Vince McMahon is high on Drake Maverick. The minute-by-minute numbers from Nielsen Media Research were said to be strong for the R-Truth/Maverick segments.

“Vince loves everything he’s doing because [Drake] is funny and he’s not afraid to be the butt of a joke and Vince will get behind someone like him,” said one WWE source. “He’s also not a complainer.”

In addition to the storyline with R-Truth, Maverick is continuing to make appearances on 205 Live: