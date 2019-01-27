Which WWE NXT Stars Could Be Called Up Next

After the NXT Takeover: Phoenix PPV ended, there was a brawl that erupted between several top NXT stars. Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, and Aleister Black came back out to the ring after the brawl and saluted the fans.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the NXT stars possibly heading to the main roster soon:

“There was talk of Velveteen coming up a long time ago, Ricochet like you said he could come up.”

Meltzer also said the following about Aleister Black:

“I’ve heard his name for months as being one of the next guys if not the next guy coming up and it’s time also.”