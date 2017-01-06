Who Attacked Enzo Amore? (Spoiler)

Last week, Enzo Amore was attacked backstage during Raw. It was an incident which spawned several different investigations.

While Big Cass, Kurt Angle, Charly Caruso and WWE fans were trying to figure out who laid Amore out, he got jumped again on Raw this week.

Following Raw, professional wrestling industry insider Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Amore’s mystery attacker will be revealed as Cass.

Meltzer noted that the storyline of Amore getting attacked backstage will continue over the next couple of weeks, with the purpose of said storyline to propagate a major heel turn by Cass.

He said that Amore and Cass disbanding has been internally discussed in WWE for a few weeks now, with the main reason behind it being The Hardy Boyz replacing Enzo and Cass as the top babyface tag team on Raw.