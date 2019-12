Regarding his 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction, Batista revealed on Twitter that he wants Fit Finlay to induct him. Last night, Batista wrote on Twitter that “Fit Finlay changed the direction of my career.”

I owe a lot to all those names mentioned and many more but for personal reasons I’ve personally requested that @ringfox1 induct me into the #WWEHOF … I’m sure that anyone who knows Fit Finlay will not question my request. https://t.co/avDddMC4jJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 9, 2019