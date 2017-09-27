Who Brock Lesnar Will Feud With Next, Nikki Bella’s Uncomfortable Conversation With John Cena (Video)

– What’s next for Brock Lesnar?

After beating Braun Strowman this past Sunday at WWE No Mercy, the Universal Champion will be taking some time off from appearances. He’s expected to return to by the end of the year, although it’s yet to be determined if he will return at Survivor Series or in December.

WWE used a number of Brock’s contractual dates the last past few months under the belief that he would be taking three months off to fight Jon Jones in the UFC (Jones is currently serving an indefinate suspension after a failed drug test). With that off the table and Lesnar no longer fighting, WWE will need to conserve dates for the remainder of his contract, which expires next spring.

When Lesnar returns to action, he is currently scheduled to feud with Finn Balor.

– In this preview clip from tonight’s episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella takes offense when John Cena refuses to reveal information about the identity of his power of attorney.