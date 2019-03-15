Who Chris Jericho Wants To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

During his recent podcast, Chris Jericho commented on who he would like to see induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I used to think that Shawn Michaels would be good, but he has done it before,” Jericho explained. “I think, honestly, Kevin Owens would be good and I’ll tell you the reason why. He grew up as a fan of mine and then I ended up doing this amazing angle with him. We had great chemistry,” Jericho said.

“And, again, a cool whole eight-month angle or whatever it was, so I think it would be kind of cool to have him do it from both sides of the coin, from being a fan of Chris Jericho and then getting to work with Chris Jericho. Like, when Shawn got inducted, they never asked me, but I would have been a real good candidate. I would say Kevin Owens or my go-to answer is always Funaki.”