Who Earned A Title Shot From New SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos? (Photos)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opened with new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos giving props to The New Day for their brutal Cell match at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
The segment was interrupted by The Hype Bros, Breezango, The Ascension and the team of Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan then made a Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders, which saw Gable & Benjamin get the win.
No word yet on when Gable & Benjamin will get their title shot from The Usos but it will likely come before the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s opening segment & match:
