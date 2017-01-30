Who Had Most WWE Royal Rumble Eliminations?, Tye Dillinger Talks Rumble Debut (Video), Becky Lynch

– As seen at the WWE Royal Rumble, WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger entered into the 30-man main event at #10. In the Fallout video below, Dillinger is almost speechless. He says this has been 15 years in the making for him. He says the business is full of ups & downs, and he’s had his fair share. He talks about coming up short against Eric Young at “Takeover: San Antonio” on Saturday night, adding that the Rumble history book will have his name in it and that’s all that matters. Tye says the Rumble was one of the greatest nights of his life but he’s going to be working hard to top it.

– Becky Lynch turns 30 years old today while TNA’s Rockstar Spud turns 34.

– Braun Strowman had the most eliminations in this year’s Royal Rumble match with 7. The Undertaker came in second with 4 eliminations while Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Cesaro and Sheamus all had 3 eliminations. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho had 2 eliminations while Mark Henry, Baron Corbin, Luke Harper and winner Randy Orton had 1 elimination each.