Who Has Been The Star Of The 2018-19 EPL Season?

The Premier League is reaching its closing stages, and with the top honour still to be decided; it is shaping up to be one of the best conclusions in recent memory. Manchester City and Liverpool have both achieved over 90 points, and that would be enough to see them crowned champions in the majority of seasons.

But as is the case with any sporting competition, there have been standout players and those players that have been disappointing. Only this week Raheem Sterling and Virgil Van Dijk picked up the individual honours, but should they have been run closer by one of these players?

Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese winger has been a standout player in a star-studded Manchester City team due to his work rate, along with the skills that he has on the ball. He had a brilliant array of passing and can dribble past players without breaking a sweat. When his club has needed him, he has stepped up to the plate in the biggest games. This was shown by his match-winning performances against Liverpool and Manchester United.

In the fixture against Liverpool, he was the player that led the pressure which ultimately led to the Liverpool mistake that got City a goal. Should City win the league by two points, this game and this performance from Silva will be the moment that fans will be quick to state as the turning point in the title race. He was mostly unseen on the ball in this fixture, but his effort and work rate saw him awarded the man of the match accolade.

He was more involved during City’s win in the Manchester derby, as he scored the goal to put the travelling side ahead at Old Trafford, in a fixture that they needed to win to move back to the summit. Bernardo Silva is a true player’s player, as he creates space for the more talented players in the team.

Andy Robertson

Liverpool have enjoyed their best ever Premier League season, and against all the odds they remain among the betting favourites to possibly break the top-flight duck. The front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane get all the headlines due to the goals they score, but if the Reds are to win the league this term, it will be down to their defensive record.

Van Dijk has undoubtedly been a powerful figure in that back four, but Andy Robertson has once against been the unsung hero and is always among the first names on the team sheet for Jurgen Klopp.

The full-backs have an essential role in Liverpool’s attacking play, and Robertson is as comfortable attacking as he is defending. That is signalled by the fact that he is among the leaders with the most assists in the season; as he has accumulated 11 thus far. Being a left-back for Liverpool is much like dealing with wagering requirements online, they have to evaluate the pros and cons of how far they go forward and compare that to the success rate.

Heung Min-Son

The Spurs striker may have been a late bloomer this term, but he has come into his own in this second half of the Premier League season, and if his club is to achieve a top-four finish; he would have played a crucial role. Son started the season by missing six league games due to international commitments and missed another two rounds of games around January due to the same reason. However, his return combined with injury to Harry Kane meant he had to play a main role in the team.

Something that he has achieved wonderfully well. He has scored vital late goals against Newcastle, Watford and Crystal Palace. Undoubtedly his best form has come in the Champions League, with his two goals at the Etihad Stadium ensuring that Spurs overcame Manchester City in a thrilling quarter-final second leg.