– In recent months, Vince McMahon has had discussions with The Undertaker on his level of interest in working WrestleMania 34. While there’s been talk of John Cena winning the Royal Rumble Match, it’s said that if The Undertaker does return at WrestleMania 34, that is the match Cena wants.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles’ greatest moments in WWE are counted down in the latest edition of WWE Top 10.