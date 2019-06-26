Who Knocked On Aleister Black’s Door On This Week’s SmackDown?

Since joining SmackDown LIVE in April, Aleister Black has only appeared in backstage promo segments begging for someone to fight him. Another one of those segments aired last night as he appeared upset that nobody has answered his challenge.

Black said, “I am starting to think that there is not one person, not one singular person here, that is man enough to pick a fight with…”

The lights then go out and the sound of knocking on a door can be heard. The lights then turn back on and Black looks shocked for a few moments before cracking a smile.

Shortly before SmackDown went on the air, WrestleVotes reported on Twitter that Black will wrestle at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14. It would appear that Cesaro will be portrayed as the person who knocked on Black’s door as WrestleVotes was told that they will face off at the pay-per-view event.

As of now, Aleister Black is scheduled to work Extreme Rules. I can’t 100% confirm his opponent, but as of earlier today WWE had decided on Cesaro. We’ll see. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 25, 2019

In you case forgot, Cesaro is a member of the Raw roster. However, the brand split doesn’t seem to matter much anymore after Vince McMahon introduced the “Wild Card Rule” last month.

Black was drafted to Raw in the 2019 Superstar Shake-up, but he got sent to SmackDown LIVE a week later. The backstage reason for the switch is because WWE decided to ship his wife, Zelina Vega, and Andrade back to SmackDown after joining Raw the week before. WWE generally keeps married couples on the same brands, hence the change.

Black’s last televised match took place on Raw on April 15, but he’s worked several house show matches since then. He most notably beat Randy Orton on May 13 in Dorset, England and on June 9 in Stockton, California. Black also lost to Orton on June 10 in Reno, Nevada, which was his last match.