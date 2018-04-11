Who Made The Call To Make Paige New WWE SmackDown GM?, Paul Heyman Thanks Bill Goldberg,

– For those who are wondering, the call to introduce Paige as the new SmackDown Live GM was Vince McMahon’s decision. Dave Meltzer was asked about it on Twitter:
Vince McMahon https://t.co/C068lP2ORz
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 11, 2018
– Paul Heyman and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg had the following Twitter exchange after Heyman thanked Goldberg for allowing him to induct him:
A huge THANK YOU to a true man's man, a father beyond compare, and the last man who will ever score a victory over @BrockLesnar, Bill @Goldberg for bestowing upon me the honor of inducting him into the @WWE #WWEHOF2018. Mazel Tov, you big bad #MeanAF mensch! pic.twitter.com/dG2gZWhaNl
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 10, 2018
Thank YOU 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mh1NYSPGVx
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) April 10, 2018