Who Produced Matches And Segments On This Week’s WWE Raw?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has revealed those who produce the matches from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center NY on the USA Network

– Ember Moon vs. Alexa Bliss was produced by Sarah Stock.

– Fit Finlay produced the Fatal 4-Way match between Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Natalya and Dana Brooke.

– Dean Malenko produced No Way Jose vs. Baron Corbin.

– The match between Breezango and the B Team was produced by D-Von Dudley

– Jamie Noble produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable and Finn Balor vs Braun Strowman.

– Arn Anderson was responsible for the Elias vs. Bobby Roode match.

– Tyson Kidd and Michael Hayes produced the match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.