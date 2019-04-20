Who Roman Reigns Could Feud With On SmackDown, WM MITB Ladder Match

— After joining SmackDown LIVE this week in the Superstar Shake-up, Roman Reigns will likely feud with Randy Orton.

SmackDown LIVE takes place at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska next Tuesday and the venue is advertising Reigns vs. Orton. While it’s likely a dark match, dark matches generally stem from television feuds.

— At WrestleMania XXV, Kofi Kingston, Christian, Finlay, Kane, CM Punk, Mark Henry, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin battled it out in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Courtesy of the WWE Network, here is the match in its entirety.