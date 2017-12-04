Who Vince McMahon Thought Looked Terrible On RAW, Charlotte Flair In Psych: The Movie, AJ Styles Video

– Vince McMahon was not too happy with how Bray Wyatt looked in his match against Matt Hardy on Raw this past Monday night. The WWE Chairman and CEO was less than impressed with his physical condition, feeling he looked “sloppy” and “blown up” while watching his match backstage in the Gorilla Position.

This is not the first time McMahon has had a problem with how Wyatt looked as he’s taken issue with his weight in the past.

Of course, Wyatt was recently sick as he did not wrestle at all in October. He returned to action in early November but has only wrestled a few matches since then. It would appear that he’s still feeling the effects of his illness.

– Charlotte Flair stars alongside Dulé Hill and James Roday in Psych: The Movie, this Thursday on the USA Network. Here is a behind-the-scenes look at her appearance in the movie.

– After a successful title defense, WWE Champion AJ Styles celebrates with fans in Lima’s Jockey Club, wears the Peru soccer team’s home colors and delivers the Styles Clash to a large cardboard cutout of Jinder Mahal’s face.