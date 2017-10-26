Who Vince McMahon Wants For Special Referee Survivor Series Role

We’ve noted before how WWE is looking to have a special referee for the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar match at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view.

John Cena is rumored for the role, which could lead to Cena challenging Mahal, something Jinder has pushed for WrestleMania 34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon was also considering The Rock and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin for the role.

No word yet on talks with Rock or Austin but the issue would be if they want to work the match, and with The Rock the main issue would be if his schedule would allow it, and how much WWE would have to pay him. It’s unlikely that a Lesnar vs. Rock or Lesnar vs. Austin match would come out of the special referee gig at Survivor Series. The Observer notes that while Austin is done as a wrestler, there is still the intrigue of he and Lesnar being in the ring together.