Who Was Left Off The “Superstar Shakeup” Graphic?, Total Divas Returns Tonight (Video), WWE – ESPN

– The current season of WWE’s Total Divas will resume tonight on the E! network at 9pm EST with footage from the 2016 WWE Draft. Above is a preview for tonight and this last half of the season.

– There will be no special guest for tonight’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter. Jonathan Coachman noted on Twitter that this week’s segment will feature a full all-access look at WrestleMania 33.

– Summer Rae, who has been out of action for several months but expected back soon, tweeted the following in response to the “Superstar Shakeup” graphic for next Monday’s RAW. The RAW brand Superstar is not featured in the graphic.