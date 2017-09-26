AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin Confirmed For WWE Hell In A Cell, Updated Line-up

Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles is now official for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. No word yet on Tye Dillinger being added to the match but the change could be announced soon.
Below is the updated confirmed card for the October 8th HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:
Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya
WWE United States Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles