Who Will Carmella Face This Week On SmackDown?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Carmella and Sonya Deville will face off this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

With Deville repeatedly using Twitter to complain that Carmella is continually getting opportunities that she doesn’t deserve, “The Princess of Staten Island” responded and then swiftly challenged Deville to a match.

