Who Won The 50-Man Royal Rumble Match?

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Braun Strowman won the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match, which ended up serving as the headliner. He got a trophy and a championship as a reward for winning the match. It came down to Strowman, Cass, and Bryan as the final three stars.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR