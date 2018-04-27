Who Won The 50-Man Royal Rumble Match?

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Braun Strowman won the 50-Man Royal Rumble Match, which ended up serving as the headliner. He got a trophy and a championship as a reward for winning the match. It came down to Strowman, Cass, and Bryan as the final three stars.

