Who Won The WWE US Title At Hell In A Cell Tonight? (Photos)

Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger in a Triple Threat at tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion. Dillinger was just added to the match during tonight’s Kickoff pre-show.

This is Corbin’s first title reign with WWE. Styles won the title back on the July 25th SmackDown episode.

