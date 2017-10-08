Who Won The WWE US Title At Hell In A Cell Tonight? (Photos)

Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger in a Triple Threat at tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view to become the new WWE United States Champion. Dillinger was just added to the match during tonight’s Kickoff pre-show.
This is Corbin’s first title reign with WWE. Styles won the title back on the July 25th SmackDown episode.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change in Detroit:
