Who Won’t Be Wrestling At WrestleMania 33, Heat On WWE Star For Tweet About Chris Jericho

– While it’s likely that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear in some form at WrestleMania, it definitely won’t be wrestling.

Vince McMahon told the creative team earlier this week to forget about The Rock wrestling at Wrestlemania 33.

Speaking of The Rock, he sent out this tweet on today congratulating Triple H on the WWE UK Championship Tournament.

@TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

– Rusev has seen his stock in WWE turnaround in recent weeks, with many believing he has revamped his character. However, he got some heat for this tweet he sent out Monday night about Chris Jericho winning the United States Championship from Roman Reigns.

Big congrats to Jericho. after 17000 matches against Roman he finally won the us championship. Not like anybody else had a chance. — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 10, 2017

Jericho didn’t take too kindly his remark.

1 in 17,000? Still a better win loss record than yours, Sloth. https://t.co/BSkNhzLsTw — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 10, 2017