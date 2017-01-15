wrestlemania33b

Who Won’t Be Wrestling At WrestleMania 33, Heat On WWE Star For Tweet About Chris Jericho

– While it’s likely that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear in some form at WrestleMania, it definitely won’t be wrestling.

Vince McMahon told the creative team earlier this week to forget about The Rock wrestling at Wrestlemania 33.

Speaking of The Rock, he sent out this tweet on today congratulating Triple H on the WWE UK Championship Tournament.

– Rusev has seen his stock in WWE turnaround in recent weeks, with many believing he has revamped his character. However, he got some heat for this tweet he sent out Monday night about Chris Jericho winning the United States Championship from Roman Reigns.

Jericho didn’t take too kindly his remark.

